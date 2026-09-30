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Morgan Gibbs-White defends 'stupid' viral holiday video following his emergency call-up to Thomas Tuchel's England squad
Viral video reaction
As reported by the Daily Mail, Gibbs-White faced online criticism after his fiancée, Britney de Villiers, posted a viral video of the couple reacting to his belated England call-up. Tuchel brought the midfielder into the squad after five players withdrew.
The couple were on holiday in Dubai, and the video showed them miming to a High School Musical song. Gibbs-White quickly clarified the situation. "It was just me and my missus having a bit of banter, we do it all the time," the midfielder explained, assuring fans that his commitment to the national team is entirely unwavering.
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Commitment to the Three Lions
The call-up forced Gibbs-White to fly back almost immediately, but the midfielder insisted he had no hesitation. "We were just trying to make a bit of light out of a situation that was difficult for her and the kids, but she completely understood," he added. "She made light of it. We always do silly, stupid stuff like that, and it's just us being funny together, and in a good relationship. [...] I think I spent more time on the plane than I did actually in Dubai. But my country, playing for my country comes first. 100 percent."
Fierce competition for places
Gibbs-White featured off the bench during the current international break, playing 13 minutes in England's 3-2 defeat to Spain before making a nine-minute appearance in the 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic.
With key upcoming fixtures scheduled for October 3 and October 6 against Croatia and the Czech Republic before the international break concludes, he understands the immense challenge of securing a regular spot in a midfield alongside Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, and Anthony Gordon. While enjoying a starring role at Nottingham Forest, he acknowledges international duty requires strict discipline. "Here it's more structured. You have a role, you have a position, you do it. Obviously, the games might be different in different moments, so you might need to do different things," he noted.
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What comes next for England?
Gibbs-White will now aim to make an impact in England's upcoming matches on October 3 and 6 before returning to club action with Nottingham Forest. Looking forward, his ultimate objective is clear as Tuchel continues to shape his squad for the international campaign and upcoming major tournaments. "That is the goal, you know, a home Euros. The only thing we have in our mindset is to win it," the star concluded.
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