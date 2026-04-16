Moises Caicedo agrees lucrative new contract at Chelsea

The deal is the second in a series of renewals designed to reward Chelsea's top performers, with captain Reece James the first to sign and the club negotiating at least one further agreement before the end of the season. This strategy reflects a shift in policy, moving toward an incentive-based model that rewards on-pitch success and consistency.

Chelsea had also agreed a similar pay-rise for positive performances to Cole Palmer early last season, showing a willingness to reward star performers, albeit in an incentive-based structure which is adjusted for hitting certain targets like Champions League qualification. The club clearly views Caicedo as an indispensable asset as they look to climb back to the top of the European game.