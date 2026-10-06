Benin defender Mohamed Tijani reveals hilarious lack of tactical plan to stop 'God' Lionel Messi in Argentina farewell

The visiting camp's admiration for the home captain goes far beyond typical on-pitch rivalry. Emphasising the legendary status of an icon widely viewed as operating in a different stratosphere, Tijani added: "Messi, you are the God. To me, he's the best in the world, like I'm telling you."

That sentiment was echoed emphatically by Benin's team doctor, who chimed in during the interview: "He's the best in the world. He's the God of football."