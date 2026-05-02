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'You came to my house' - Mohamed Salah reveals major role Steven Gerrard played in Egyptian's Liverpool exit
Dinner with a legend
In a candid discussion with fellow Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard on TNT Sports, Mohamed Salah revealed that a private dinner at his home was the turning point in his decision-making process. The 33-year-old, who will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign, expressed his gratitude for the advice offered by the former Reds captain during their secret meeting.
“Yeah, I'm happy now. I remember we had that conversation; I appreciated that. I think people didn't know that you came to my house. I hope it was a good dinner!” Salah said to Gerrard. “We had a good conversation, and you said your opinion, and I think I really, really appreciate it.”
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Gerrard advised Salah to leave on his terms
The conversation seemingly focused on the importance of timing and ensuring a departure that reflects his status as one of the club's greatest-ever players. Salah has scored 257 goals for the club, sitting behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt in the all-time standings, and he was keen to ensure his exit was handled with dignity.
Expanding on Gerrard’s influence, Salah said: “Yeah, I'm glad that I'm leaving now from a big door, and I think this is also something you mentioned to me, just leaving on your terms, and I still remember those words, so, yeah, I'm happy about it... it's time to go.”
Injury boost for the run-in
While the news of his departure remains the primary focus for fans, Salah also provided an encouraging update regarding his current fitness. The forward has been sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up against Crystal Palace, but he insisted he will be back on the pitch before the curtain falls on his final season at Anfield, targeting the season finale against Brentford for what promises to be an emotional farewell appearance.
When asked if he would be fit for the season finale, Salah confirmed: “For sure [I will be back for the final game]. The injury is fine. Yeah, definitely, I will probably be [back] before that.” This will come as a major boost for the Reds, even though he remains unavailable for the upcoming clash against Manchester United.
A legacy secured
Despite signing a two-year extension as recently as April 2025, an agreement reached last month paved the way for Salah to walk away this summer. He departs having won everything there is to win at club level, including the Champions League and two Premier League titles, cementing his place in the pantheon of Anfield greats.
The Egyptian international's contributions of 257 goals and 122 assists across 440 appearances have defined an era of success for Liverpool.