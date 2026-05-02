'You came to my house' - Mohamed Salah reveals major role Steven Gerrard played in Egyptian's Liverpool exit

In a candid discussion with fellow Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard on TNT Sports, Mohamed Salah revealed that a private dinner at his home was the turning point in his decision-making process. The 33-year-old, who will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign, expressed his gratitude for the advice offered by the former Reds captain during their secret meeting.

“Yeah, I'm happy now. I remember we had that conversation; I appreciated that. I think people didn't know that you came to my house. I hope it was a good dinner!” Salah said to Gerrard. “We had a good conversation, and you said your opinion, and I think I really, really appreciate it.”