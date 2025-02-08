Salah TottiGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Mohamed Salah was dribbling naked in the shower with Francesco Totti as ex-Roma coach shares bizarre anecdote to show Liverpool hero's 'love for football'

M. SalahLiverpoolRomaSerie A

Mohamed Salah would play around with a football in the shower with Francesco Totti during his time at Roma, according to a former coach of the club.

  • Roma coach lifts lid on Salah's training techniques
  • Would dribble in the shower with Totti
  • Says Egypt star adores football
