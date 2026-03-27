Mohamed Salah to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo? Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool legend to play into his 40s after Reds exit announcement

Following the news that Salah will bring his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Anfield to a close this summer, Klopp has shared his admiration for the forward's physical condition.

The 33-year-old has been a model of consistency since Klopp signed him from Roma in 2017, and the German tactician believes the 'Egyptian King' is far from finished at the highest level of the game.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Klopp explained that he "would not be surprised if he plays another six or seven years" due to the incredible standards Salah sets for himself.

"Salah is an incredible professional," Klopp said. "He set completely new standards for a professional football player - how hard you can work, how much you can invest in recovery and everything."