'The day has come' - Mohamed Salah confirms he will LEAVE Liverpool after this season as Egypt star drops shock farewell video

"Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season," he began.

"I wanted to start by saying that... I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life.

"Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion. It's a history. It's a spirit I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club."