Luka Modric makes history by becoming the oldest player to ever play for Real Madrid - and shows class is permanent with fine assist for Vinicius Jr
Luka Modric became the oldest player to play for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo and made it a night to remember with a fine assist to Vinicius Jr.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Modric sets club record after Celta appearance
- Surpassed Puskas to become the oldest player in Real history
- Left his mark with a sensational assist for the winner