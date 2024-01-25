'I will do everything possible to be ready' - Mo Salah sends upbeat message to Egypt fans as he bids to return from injury ahead of AFCON knockouts

'I will do everything possible to be ready' - Mo Salah sends upbeat message to Egypt fans as he bids to return from injury ahead of AFCON knockoutsRichard MillsGettyMohamed SalahLiverpoolEgyptAfrica Cup of NationsEgypt vs DR CongoDR CongoMohamed Salah says he will do "everything possible" to return from his hamstring injury ahead of Egypt's AFCON knockout games.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSalah suffers hamstring injuryLeft AFCON to receive treatmentEgyptian star sends message to fans