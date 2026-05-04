MLS Winners and Losers: Martin Ojeda dominates Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Evander finds his shooting boots, and is Bruce Arena the best coach in the league?

Are Orlando City SC and Inter Miami that much of a derby? In all honesty, the narrative feels a little forced. There's not much needle here, not much anger. If these two teams really dislike each other that much, they don't do loads to show it. In fact, what the fixture needed was a classic, something to reflect on. Well, how does one of the biggest collapses in MLS Regular Season history sound? Miami were cruising, up 3-0, and looking like they would basically just pile on from there.

But Orlando roared back, scored four straight, and sent Miami to a 4-3 loss in their new digs. It wasn't a disaster for Lionel Messi and Co. But it was close.

Yet there were other big moments in MLS this weekend. Evander, always in the MVP conversation, showed some MVP form in a big win for Cincy. Cristian Roldan had a day to forget - and encapsulated why he might still be on the bubble for the USMNT. And Henrik Rydstrom showed exactly why it's so hard to follow in the footsteps of a club legend.

GOAL runs down the Winners and Losers of another captivating weekend in Major League Soccer...