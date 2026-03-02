MLS Winners and Losers: Lionel Messi wakes up to lead Inter Miami comeback, Timo Werner shines - doubts grow over Tata Martino with Atlanta United

And so, another weekend of MLS comes to a close. Look at things properly, and most of the results fell as they (sort of) should.

Inter Miami were losing, then Lionel Messi woke up. LAFC were convincing as can be against Houston. Vancouver won. So did San Diego. Everywhere else was a whole lot of mixed, but therein lies the fun.

Of course, Messi was the standout (get used to those words). But there was plenty of other stuff to get excited about.

The Chicago Fire were all over the place last year, truly oscillating between poor and excellent. They look much better now. The Michael Bradley revolution is continuing, with the first-time head coach proving that the kids might just be alright. Timo Werner impressed on his debut with the San Jose Earthquakes. And then, on the more negative side of things, Tata Martino has found that maybe you don't always have to go back to your ex.

GOAL looks at all of that and more as it breaks down the Winners and Losers from another packed MLS matchday...