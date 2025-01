This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Major League Soccer MLS to hold "Sunday Night Soccer" series during 2025 season Major League Soccer Major League Soccer will schedule a weekly primetime matchup every Sunday evening to accompany usual Saturday night programming, the league announced MLS to hold Sunday night fixture

Will include pre and post-match programming

San Diego FC-LA Galaxy will debut series on Fe. 23