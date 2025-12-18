Richie Aman, Washington (Senior)Getty
Tom Hindle

MLS SuperDraft 2026: Kwaku Agyabeng, Richie Aman and the top talents to watch

GOAL takes a look at five of the top prospects in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, with plenty of highly-rated players hoping to make an impact from Day 1 in the pros.

The MLS SuperDraft is changing. What used to be the sole source of talent in America's top flight is now a smaller part of the ecosystem. Yet, there remain excellent players to be found here, as long as teams use their picks right. And the best guys available this year have plenty of talent about them. This is a remarkably young class, heavy on versatile midfielders who will look to make an impact from day one.

That archetype makes sense. There are so many games in professional soccer these days that teams simply need legs. Any quality is a bonus. It is a good thing, then, that the best of the best have plenty of soccer about them, too. Some may take some time to get involved. Others might be handy from day one. 

Plenty of teams will be after some help. D.C. United have the first overall pick, but there are rosters to flesh out throughout the league. And the fact that the Union sent eight MLS picks to Colorado last year suggests that there's still some value to be found.

GOAL takes a look at five of the top prospects in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. 

  • Ransford Gyan, Clemson (sophomore)

    Perhaps the only thing going against Ransford Gyan is his height. The Clemson Sophomore is 5-foot-3, which doesn't scream pro. But in all other facets of the game, he's levels above the rest of the field. A creative and athletic attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Gyan seems the smart choice for D.C. United, who have the first overall selection in the draft. 

    The stats make for good reading: eight goals, eight assists, No. 3 on TopDrawerSoccer's top 100 midseason list. Whether he hits the ground running as a pro remains to be seen, but for a D.C. United side in rebuild mode, he could be a fine addition with an immense upside. 

    • Advertisement

  • Nicholas Simmonds, Virginia (freshman)

    Nick Simmons is the best striker to come out of Virginia since Daryl Dike. The 6-foot-4 forward has a deadly right foot and can run off the shoulder of the last defender with ease. He's the kind of striker that the United States has developed consistently in recent years, fearsomely direct and sneakily capable on the ball. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him have a Patrick Agyemang-type impact for an MLS side from Day 1

    He scored 12 goals for UVA and could push towards that number in the pros. College soccer is a breeding ground for solid MLS strikers. Simmonds, if all goes right, will be further evidence of that fact. 

  • Mitch Budler, Akron (Redshirt senior)

    Roman Celentano's success at Indiana stands as pretty good proof of concept that college goalies can graduate to the pros. And Budler is the perfect archetype. He has the size, athleticism and track record of a seasoned college goalkeeper - with the kind of potential to suggest that he could be a top level MLS shot-stopper for years to come if he lands in the right spot. It's a draft light on goalkeeping talent. Budler stands out in a slim field. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Richie Aman, Washington (Senior)

    Sometimes you just need a veteran presence to hold it all down. And that's exactly what Aman offers. He does a bit of everything for the Husies, pulling the strings, making the tackles, and pacing the national-championship winning side with aplomb. And everyone knew it. The senior was named Big Ten midfielder of the year, and tallied a sublime 14 assists - a fine tally. 

  • Kwaku Agyabeng, Clemson (Freshman)

    The second top talent from Clemson, Agyabeng has every chance to make it big as a freshman. He would otherwise not be eligible for the draft, but scouts saw enough to hand him a Generation Adidas contract. And it's easy to see why. Agyabeng is a jack of all trades midfielder who was handed a central role for the Tigers as a freshman. He isn't much of an attacking presence, but has the engine to play in MLS midfields right from the off. It's easy to see him having a similar impact to Yannick Bright at Miami - or perhaps Manu Duah at San Diego. 

0