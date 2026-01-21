MLS NEXT Pro
MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2026 schedule with earliest start and expansion to 30 clubs
Earliest season start
MLS NEXT Pro revealed its 2026 regular season schedule, with the league set to kick off on Feb. 27, the earliest start in its five-year history. The campaign will include 420 matches over 30 weeks, with each of the 30 clubs playing 28 games split evenly between home and away fixtures. The season will run uninterrupted through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Decision Day scheduled for Sept. 20.
Connecticut United joinsThe upcoming season also introduces Connecticut United FC as the league’s 30th club and third independent team, joining Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC. Connecticut United will compete in the Eastern Conference’s Northeast Division and will play its inaugural home match on April 11. The club will be led by former MLS veteran and Jamaican international Shavar Thomas.
Red Bull II defend title
Reigning champions Red Bull New York II will open their title defense against Columbus Crew 2, while the opening weekend features 15 matches across the league. MLS NEXT Pro will also host a regular season match at MLS NEXT Cup for the first time, further strengthening the professional pathway for youth players.
Development pathway growsThe league continues to serve as a launchpad for future stars, with more than 230 players earning MLS first-team contracts to date. Infrastructure growth remains a focus as well, highlighted by the upcoming Mansfield Stadium debut for North Texas SC and the return of San Jose Earthquakes II to their original identity in 2026.
