MLS MVP Rankings: Lionel Messi's early injuries at Inter Miami could have repeat repercussions, open door for FC Cincinnati's Evander, Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo

GOAL takes a look at five early frontrunners for the 2025 MLS MVP, including reigning award-winner Lionel Messi

After a tremendous 2024 regular season campaign, Lionel Messi claimed his first MLS MVP award in an Inter Miami shirt. The Argentine scored 20 goals and recorded 16 assists in 19 regular season matches, 15 of which were starts, while leading the Herons to the MLS Supporters' Shield.

However, his start to 2025 has not quite gone as planned - he's played in less than 50 percent of Miami's regular-season matches, allowing other players around the league to stack up early-season numbers against his - with some impressive displays across the board.

MLS' record transfer and Atlanta United star Emmanuel Latte Lath has been on fire, while Philadelphia Union striker Tai Baribo has emerged as the best scorer to start the season. Chicago Fire forward Hugo Cuypers has been unlocked by Gregg Berhalter, and is on track for a career season.

And in what may be the least surprising development around the league, Evander is skyrocketing - despite switching clubs in the offseason. The Brazilian midfielder's $12M transfer from Portland to Cincinnati didn't change a thing with his attacking output, as one of the league's finest No. 10s continues to excel.

But who sits atop the throne? GOAL presents the latest edition of MLS MVP rankings.