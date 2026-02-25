MLS hires search firm to run hunt for new commissioner with Don Garber's term set to end in 2027

MLS has been engaged in internal conversations about appointing a new commissioner since last year. A new committee formally met for the first time in November. Garber was reportedly not involved in those meetings, but was involved in the formation of the committee itself.

“As part of the comprehensive organizational review initiated last year to evaluate MLS’ leadership structure, operational effectiveness, and long-term governance, the Board of Governors and Commissioner Garber have retained an executive search firm to support succession planning,” an MLS spokesman said. “This step reflects responsible long-term planning and is aligned with the league’s broader evolution.”