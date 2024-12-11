MLS Expansion Draft: San Diego FC can look to St. Louis CITY SC, LAFC's success to build out roster alongside Chucky Lozano

The 2025 MLS expansion franchise can add five players to their squad, selecting from a pool from other teams

San Diego FC's time to shine has arrived: MLS' 30th team is set to join the league in 2025, and they're looking to make a splash in the Western Conference. The club has already signed the likes of Mexico superstar Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, and now, they're looking to build their core around him ahead of their debut.

They'll be active in the transfer market this winter, but first up, is Wednesday night's MLS expansion draft.

SDFC will have five selections to make from a pool of players made available by the other 29 teams, with teams allowed to protect 12 players on their roster. (The expansion draft rules also have provisions for how Generation Adidas and Homegrown players aged 25 and under are protected).

Teams are only allowed to lose one player in the expansion draft. Additionally, SDFC are not required to keep the players they draft. Although trades are not permitted during the selection process, the expansion side could select a player and later move him as a part of a negotiated deal with another team.

SDFC will take several factors into consideration for the draft, including how they will salary, fit and priority with the players they select -- or other trades they make. However, there are blueprints from previous expansion teams on how to find success, and potential diamonds in the rough, in the expansion draft. LAFC in 2017-18 and St. Louis CITY SC in 2022-23, for example, are the recent clubs to follow, while a few notable selections over the years are eye-popping as well.

GOAL looks at whose name might be called by San Diego FC.