Former MLS star Alberth Elis 'placed in induced coma' after suffering horrific head injury 34 seconds into Bordeaux's Ligue 2 match with Guingamp as Kylian Mbappe sends message of support
Former Major League Soccer star Alberth Elis has reportedly been placed in an induced coma after a clash of heads while playing for Bordeaux.
- Elis involved in head clash in Ligue 2
- Doctors place him in induced coma
- Players visibly distressed after clash