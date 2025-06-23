Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
'Same mistake twice!' - Thibaut Courtois calls out Raul Asencio for record-breaking red card against Pachuca but promises to 'fight' for Real Madrid youngster

Thibaut Courtois didn’t hold back after Raul Asencio’s record-setting red card, calling out the young defender’s repeated errors.

  • Asencio sent off just seven minutes into the match
  • Courtois made 10 saves to secure 3-1 win over Pachuca
  • Goalkeeper says it’s the “same mistake twice”
