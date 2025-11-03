AFP
'He made a mistake' - Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti takes aim at Vinicius Jr for Clasico outburst at Xabi Alonso
Vinicius' outrage towards Alonso after El Clasico sub
Real Madrid may have celebrated victory in El Casico on October 26, but the post-match discussion was dominated by Vinicius' frustrated reaction to being substituted in the second half. The Brazilian winger, replaced by Arda Guler in the 72nd minute, appeared visibly irritated and went straight down the tunnel rather than joining his teammates on the bench, and his actions sparked immediate controversy.
In the hours after the match, Vinicius took to social media to issue a public apology, acknowledging that his emotions got the better of him. The apology helped calm tensions inside the Real Madrid camp, with reports confirming that he had also spoken privately to Alonso to clear the air. Despite the brief drama, club insiders emphasised that there was no lasting rift between player and manager.
The incident came at a delicate moment in Real Madrid’s season, with Alonso’s team fighting to maintain their lead in La Liga and navigating a tight Champions League schedule. While the 2-1 win over Barcelona reinforced Madrid’s credentials, the outburst briefly threatened to overshadow what had otherwise been a statement performance. However, both the player’s apology and Alonso’s composed handling of the matter ensured that tensions did not escalate further.
- Getty Images
Ancelotti personally told Vinicius 'he made a mistake'
When unveiling Brazil’s squad for their upcoming November friendlies, Selecao boss Ancelotti was asked to comment on the situation, and did not hold back. “We have a very good relationship with Vinicius. When something happens, we make sure to talk about it,” Ancelotti said. “I spoke with Vinicius about the issue, about his reaction. I told him what I thought — that he made a mistake. He apologised, and it’s a resolved matter. He’s a very important player.
The veteran manager, who previously coached Vinicius at Real Madrid, also made clear that his relationship with the forward remains professional and focused. “He doesn’t have a problem here or in his club, or with his coach [Alonso]. As for his personal life, it’s his — I’m not his father nor his brother, I’m just his coach,” Ancelotti clarified.
- Getty Images
Vinicius and Alonso have already cleared the air after drama
Vinicius Jr’s fiery temperament has long been both his greatest strength and a recurring source of controversy, as his competitive drive occasionally boils over in high-pressure moments. In this case, his frustration stemmed not from a personal issue with Alonso but from dissatisfaction with his own performance and desire to stay on the pitch.
Ancelotti’s intervention was significant given his longstanding influence on Vinicius’ development. It was under the Italian’s management at Real Madrid that the Brazilian evolved from a raw, inconsistent talent into one of the world’s best forwards, leading the club to Champions League and La Liga titles.
- Getty Images
Vinicius crucial to Brazil's 2026 WC plans
Despite the short-lived drama, Vinicius remains central to both Real Madrid and Brazil’s plans heading into a crucial phase of fixtures. Ancelotti included the 23-year-old in his latest squad for the November friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia, with the matches set to take place at London’s Emirates Stadium and Lille’s Decathlon Arena, respectively. Alongside teammates Rodrygo and Eder Militao, Vinicius will be expected to lead the attack as Brazil continue fine-tuning their system under Ancelotti’s leadership.
The upcoming games also offer Vinicius an opportunity to shift focus back to his on-field performances after a turbulent few days. Brazil are seeking to bounce back from their shock 3-2 defeat to Japan in October, and Ancelotti will be counting on his Real Madrid contingent to provide both quality and stability.
For Real Madrid, the matter now appears closed. Alonso has already accepted Vinicius’ apology, and the player has also started Los Blancos' clash with Valencia on the weekend, and will do so again at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Advertisement