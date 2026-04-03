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Mircea Lucescu suffers heart attack a day after resigning as Romania coach
Health crisis for coaching icon
The veteran manager’s health declined swiftly after he collapsed last Sunday while preparing for a friendly match against Slovakia. Upon being admitted to a hospital in Bucharest, specialists diagnosed him with severe cardiac arrhythmia, which necessitated the surgical implantation of a pacemaker on Tuesday. Although Lucescu officially resigned from his position on Thursday, he experienced a significant cardiac event on Good Friday as he was getting ready for his initial discharge.
- AFP
Hospital confirms acute event
Medical staff at the university hospital in Bucharest released an urgent update regarding the 80-year-old’s status following the sudden complications. The facility confirmed that emergency protocols were enacted immediately to stabilise the former Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk boss.
According to a statement published by the newspaper Libertatea, the hospital's representatives provided clarity on his current clinical state: "This morning the patient suffered an acute heart attack. He was taken to the emergency room and immediately received the necessary medical and therapeutic measures. His condition is currently stable and he is being carefully monitored by specialists."
End of a historic era
Lucescu’s second stint as national coach concluded officially on March 31, ending a tenure that aimed to revitalise the Tricolorii following his return in 2024. His legacy in Romanian football remains unparalleled, having famously guided the nation to its first-ever European Championship appearance in 1984 during his initial five-year reign. Beyond international duties, his storied career across Europe’s elite clubs has made him a fundamental figure in the continental game, leaving the Federation to manage a difficult transition amidst this health emergency.
- AFP
Search for Lucescu's successor
The Romanian Football Federation must now accelerate its search for a new head coach while the footballing community awaits further updates on Lucescu’s recovery. Former world-class midfielder Gheorghe Hagi and previous incumbent Edward Iordanescu have emerged as the primary candidates to lead the nation through its next cycle.