Milos Kerkez issues warning as Liverpool brace for Atletico Madrid and gruelling fixture pile-up

Liverpool finally got their Premier League engine running with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. A quickfire double from Alexander Isak proved to be the difference, but for Kerkez, the significance of the result went beyond just the three points. After a stuttering start to the domestic campaign, the left-back was quick to highlight how the team addressed previous failings to secure a much-needed result on the road.

Reflecting on the performance, Kerkez was full of praise for the clinical nature of the display. "It's really nice. I think we were in the game since the first minute. It's what we talked [about] in the first two games [that] we need to do better. I think we did that outstanding. Obviously Alex is starting to score and I hope that continues. I'm happy with the boys and overall how aggressive we went," the defender told the club's official website.