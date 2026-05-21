Millwall & Wrexham explore legal action following Southampton's Championship play-off expulsion as Spygate fallout continues

In a dramatic development to the Spygate saga, Millwall and Wrexham are now weighing up legal action following the seismic confirmation that Southampton have been kicked out of the Championship play-off final. According to The Guardian, both clubs are currently awaiting the written reasons from the independent disciplinary panel before finalizing their next moves, as they believe there may be sufficient grounds to pursue substantial compensation claims.

The controversy stems from the Saints being thrown out of the play-offs after admitting to spying on Middlesbrough prior to their semi-final clash. While Boro have been reinstated to face Hull City in the final at Wembley, other clubs in the division feel they have been unfairly impacted by the disruption to the competitive integrity of the season.







