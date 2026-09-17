Action Plus
'Back after 14 years!' – What you need to know as Millwall and West Ham clash in 100th derby
First meeting in 14 years sets up 100th milestone
Millwall host West Ham United at The Den on 19 September 2026, renewing one of English football's most intense rivalries after a 14-year absence. The Championship fixture marks the 100th official meeting between the East and South East London clubs, who last met in February 2012.
Across their 99 previous encounters, Millwall hold a narrow edge with 38 wins to West Ham's 34, alongside 27 draws.
Separated by the River Thames, the clash represents a fierce battle for territorial pride and working-class identity.
Basic origins forged in Thames shipyard disputes
The basic foundations of the conflict trace back to the late 19th century, when Millwall Rovers and Thames Ironworks stood just three miles apart. Both supporter bases consisted primarily of dockworkers employed by rival firms competing for shipping contracts along the Thames.
Tensions exploded during the 1926 general dockers' strike, when workers at the Millwall shipyard broke the strike, outraging dockers across the river.
The division across Tower Bridge established a permanent socio-economic divide between South Bermondsey and the East End.
Hooligan underbelly and dark terrace shadows
Over the decades, the pitch rivalry spilled into violence, driven by West Ham's Inter City Firm and Millwall's Bushwackers. High-profile incidents, such as the 1972 Harry Cripps testimonial and the tragic death of Millwall fan Ian Pratt in 1976, entrenched the animosity.
Tragedy struck again in 1986 with the killing of West Ham fan Terry Burns, while major riots erupted outside Upton Park in 2009.
Heavy Metropolitan Police operations have since been required to ensure derby fixtures proceed safely.
- Getty Images Sport
Historic rivalry resumes at The Den
The September clash at The Den will be followed by a return fixture at the London Stadium on 20 February 2027. Millwall have not beaten West Ham at home since May 1979, making this landmark 100th meeting critical for local bragging rights.
Both clubs aim to focus on football while honouring the sheer passion of a city derby.
The 100th meeting promises another electrifying chapter after 14 years of waiting.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting