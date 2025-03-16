Don't mess with Millie Bright! Winners and losers as Lionesses star locks down Khadija Shaw to start Chelsea's trophy charge while Man City will pay heavy price for repeat failure to serve frustrated Vivianne Miedema

The Blues were victorious in the first of four meetings between these two English giants this month, with the onus on the Cityzens to respond

It was always going to be fascinating to see how the first instalment of Chelsea vs Manchester City played out on Saturday. These two English giants will face each other four times in just 12 days this month and the first victory went to the team in the darker shade of blue, who won the Women's League Cup for the first time in four years thanks to a 2-1 result at Derby County's Pride Park.

In truth, it's tough to know how much can be read into this game. It wasn't played on a great pitch, as the next two encounters - at City's Joie Stadium - will be, and it was Chelsea who adjusted better to that, recognising that longer balls up to Mayra Ramirez could be more effective than attempting slick passing moves on a bobbly surface. The Colombia international had the better of her marker, too, and was a difference maker with a goal and a cross that City midfielder Yui Hasegawa turned into her own net.

However, at the very least, the mental advantage resides with Chelsea. "Psychologically, it's really important to win the first one," Sonia Bompastor, the Blues' head coach, said after the game. "It won't be the main element of the next game but in terms of confidence, that's really positive. In terms of recovery, you always recover better when you win the game. It won't be enough to think that because we won this game, we will win on Wednesday. It's important to take it game by game, especially in different competitions."

Article continues below

That said, there are several elements that both sides will carry forward into the next three encounters, with certain players to take confidence from victories in their individual battles, both coaches to have made plenty of notes and potential changes to personnel and game plans sure to be whizzing around the minds of those in the dugout.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Pride Park...