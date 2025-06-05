Millie Bright undergoes surgery! Defender goes under the knife after rejecting England call-up for Euro 2025 amid burnout claims
Chelsea have confirmed that captain Millie Bright has undergone knee surgery on Thursday evening, having rejected England's Euro 2025 call-up.
- Chelsea confirm Millie Bright has undergone surgery
- Bright pulled out of Euro 2025 squad on Wednesday
- Chelsea captain shares 'recovery' message on Instagram