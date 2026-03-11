Milan, watch out for Modric and Fofana against Lazio

The victory against Inter in the derby must not remain an isolated exploit: this is the diktat of Massimiliano Allegri, who is trying to prepare as best he can for Sunday evening's match against Roma at the Olimpico. The first, crucial step will be to choose a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who will be forced to miss the match in the capital due to suspension.

The choice is between Ardon Jashari and Samuele Ricci: with the Swiss player, the tactical interpretation of the match would certainly be more vertical and with a more offensive predisposition. The situation is different with the former Torino player on the pitch: balance and a better defensive phase.