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Andrea Longoni

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Milan: Rabiot in, Musah out this summer – we can’t cut corners or take a hit-and-miss approach, especially when it comes to the centre-forward

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Opinion
AC Milan

Thoughts on the summer transfer window

Milan, currently second in the table, must focus on finishing the season on a high and start planning for next season, having all but secured their place in next season’s Champions League.

The aim, I believe, must be to raise the bar: to start again in August with a team capable of challenging for the league title.

  • WE NEED LEADERS

    This is precisely why we need a high-quality transfer window and, above all, to listen to the manager, who has already made it clear that he wants players who are ready and experienced.

    To sum it up: more Rabiot and less Musah. He is absolutely right about this: it is much easier to try and win if you have players of the Frenchman’s calibre and experience in the team, rather than youngsters like the American. Nothing against the latter, but it is a good example: they are two snapshots of two opposing philosophies. Allegri’s is a winning one.

    The club must try to accommodate him by providing a better squad than the one currently in place. This year, Milan are second thanks to a very good overall performance, but who were the driving forces on the pitch? Maignan, Rabiot and Modric: the three strongest and most experienced players, and not by chance.

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  • CRUCIAL ATTACK

    The attack will be the key factor. In this sense, finding the right centre-forward is no easy task, but it will certainly be the most important move. If Milan finally get the centre-forward right after so many years, then they can genuinely aim to win. Otherwise, the long-standing problems they’ve been carrying for several years will remain. It’s a position where you can’t cut corners or rely on trial and error.

    It’s a shame not to try and get in between Juventus and Vlahovic, because there are no certainties out there. Dusan would be one, and Allegri thinks so too. But perhaps it’s too late now.

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