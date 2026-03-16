Milan must consider selling Leao: he is worth less than Lautaro, Yildiz, McTominay and Malen

One thing is certain: the Portuguese player wearing the number 10 shirt, who earns the highest salary in the team and possesses better skills and talent than many of his teammates, almost never manages to perform above an adequate level.

This season he has played a few good matches, some decent ones, the majority just adequate, and a few that were seriously below par.

To use a metaphor that applies in certain situations: Leao isn’t the icing on the cake, but he isn’t the cake either; he’s a player whose contribution you can never quite predict.

This feeling is exacerbated and underlined by his disrespectful attitude upon being substituted, despite Maignan’s attempt to calm him down and Allegri’s attempt to placate him.