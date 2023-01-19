AC Milan most expensive player sales - How Serie A side made almost €800 million in outgoing transfers

One of the most iconic football clubs in the world, AC Milan have left a permanent mark on the beautiful game.
The Rossoneri is the birthplace of some of the greatest footballers to have walked the earth.
Talk about Paolo Maldini or Franco Baresi, two of the greatest defenders ever.
Or Ronaldinho and Kaka, two of the all-time great Brazilians to have played in Europe.
Or, Alessandro Nesta, Cafu, Marco van Basten, Andriy Shevchenko, Ruud Gullit.....the list is almost endless.
Despite having such legends feature for them, Milan have had to let go of many such great players when other clubs agreed to pay a premium fee for them.
Which players form part of Milan's most expensive sales, though?
Let's take a look!
Milan most expensive sales by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022/23
Jens Petter Hauge
€10M/£9M
€13.05M/£11.75M
2021/22
Diego Laxalt
€3.50M/£3.15M
€5.50M/£4.95M
2020/21
Lucas Paqueta
€23.44M/£21.10M
€51.39M/£46.25M
2019/20
Krzysztof Piatek
€24M/£21.60M
€59.23M/£53.31M
2018/19
Leonardo Bonucci
€35M/£31.50M
€88.10M/£79.29M
2017/18
Mattia De Sciglio
€12M/£10.80M
€34.48M/£31.03M
2016/17
Stephan El Shaarawy
€13M/£11.70M
€25.15M/£22.64M
2015/16
Ricardo Saponara
€4M/£3.60M
€11.16M/£10.04M
2014/15
Mario Balotelli
€20M/£18M
€28.20M/£25.38M
2013/14
Kevin-Prince Boateng
€10M/£9M
€17.40M/£15.66M
2012/13
Thiago Silva
€42M/£37.80M
€88.50M/£79.65M
2011/12
Marco Borriello
€10M/£9M
€22.30M/£20.07M
2010/11
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
€14M/£12.60M
€25.93M/£23.34M
2009/10
Kaka
€67M/£60.30M
€80.66M/£72.59M
2008/09
Alberto Gilardino
€14M/£12.60M
€47.20M/£42.48M
2007/08
Massimo Donati
€4.50M/£4.05M
€11.11M/£10M
2006/07
Andriy Shevchenko
€43.88M/£39.49M
€57.33M/£51.59M
2005/06
Jon Dahl Tomasson
€7.50M/£6.75M
€12M/£10.80M
2004/05
Martin Laursen
€5.30M/£4.77M
€12.20M/£10.98M
2003/04
Jose Mari
€9M/£8.10M
€12.85M/£11.57M
2002/03
Francesco Coco
€22.50M/£20.25M
€40.60M/£36.54M
2001/02
Cristian Zenoni
€15.50M/£13.95M
€33.50M/£30.15M
2000/01
Roberto Ayala
€5M/£4.50M
€8.55M/£7.70M
TOTAL
€786.4M/£707.7M
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.