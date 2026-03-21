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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan, listen to Hernanes: "The 4-3-3? Allegri should start again from here; the players have lost their spark"

The former midfielder's thoughts on Milan's current situation.

A hard-fought victory, but exactly what Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan needed to bounce back after their defeat against Lazio at the Olimpico. The Rossoneri beat the Granata 3–2 and have overtaken Napoli once again, reclaiming second place and moving to within five points of Inter at the top of the Serie A table in this 30th round of the league.

A morale-boosting victory following the setback in the capital and a win that brings three points back to the club on Via Aldo Rossi. Crucial in this regard was Allegri’s change of formation in the second half, switching from the initial 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3 in the second half, which gave his players greater liveliness and dynamism.

Former Lazio midfielder Hernanes discussed, described and analysed this decision during the broadcast of the Vamos programme on DAZN.

  • HIS WORDS

    Hernanes points out that this Milan side had become complacent and that a wake-up call is now needed to reignite the team’s motivation: “It was absolutely vital for Milan to bounce back, and they did so with real character. Milan aren’t in crisis, but they’ve become complacent. It seemed as though everything was under control, but now it’s predictable: the players have lost their spark. In the second half, we saw a different team. Allegri needs to build on this; he must find something new to reignite the passion and energy in this team.”

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