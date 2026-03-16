Milan, Leao’s recent days: from his clash with Allegri to his confrontation with Pulisic, here’s what’s going on

Taking a substitution badly isn’t a crime, but there are right and wrong ways to leave the pitch. Leao’s reaction in the 67th minute when he was substituted for Fullkrug was detrimental to the team, both because it cost them crucial minutes in their attempt to turn the result around, and because it contributed to making his own team more nervous and anxious. His outburst was so dramatic that even Maignan rushed out of goal to try and calm his teammate down and maintain composure at a delicate moment.
A twist of fate: the Olimpico and Lazio once again became the scene of Leao’s frustration. On 31 August 2024, Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao started on the bench following criticism over the defeat to Parma; they did not take part in Fonseca’s cooling-off break. A gesture that smacked of a rift with the manager.