Milan: all the latest on Leao’s contract renewal: Allegri had given his approval, here’s what’s changing

As punctual as a tax bill,Leão is back in the news for transfer-related matters.His nine league goals cannot salvage a season that has once again been inconsistent and less impressive than the standards to which the whole Milan world has become accustomed. But the tension surrounding the Rossoneri’s number 10 flared up after the match against Lazio, with the player himself lighting the fuse with an exaggerated and theatrical reaction when he was substituted for Pulisic. Yesterday, Rafa apologised to Allegri and the squad, aware that his gesture, though not serious, had created further problems during an already difficult period. And the handshake with Pulisic has already put an end to a saga that had been building up on the Rossoneri fans’ social media in the last few hours.
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