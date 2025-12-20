'I can't lie to them' - Mikel Arteta reveals what he's told his players about his long-term Arsenal future

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004 but at present, they are on course to end that barren run as they hold a slender two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners are also going very well in the Champions League, a competition they have never won. Incidentally, Arteta has around 18 months left on his Arsenal deal but he hinted he needs to win silverware in the coming months to extend his stay at Emirates Stadium.

When asked if he can see a future at the Premier League table-toppers beyond 2027, he replied on Friday: "Yes, but it is about today. And a lot of things have to happen in the next few months, as well, to earn the right. I think the manager has to earn the right to be here tomorrow. For six years, I have seen just players with a level of attention, desire to learn and give the maximum to the team. That is what keeps me in this job. Nothing else. And, obviously, winning a lot of football matches. Percentage-wise, I think it is quite high. That is the only way. If not, you cannot survive in this environment."