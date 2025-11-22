Mikel Arteta reveals what Bukayo Saka has told him about signing a new contract at Arsenal as talks continue

Arteta was asked if he was confident in Saka's desire to stay with the club and replied: “I prefer that word, I think it is confidence.

“What Bukayo has transmitted to me and the club, and Emeka (Obasi, Saka’s agent) as well, is that they want to continue to be here. I think it’s a very healthy and powerful relationship.

“The journey that he has had at the club and what he has become is something we want to maintain. I think that is something that is going to leave a legacy at this football club and he needs to fulfill that role.

"What I’m very aware of is that he wants to continue with us, that he’s very happy and that he’s in the place that he wants to continue to be and achieve everything that we want to achieve together.

“When that (a new contract) happens and how it happens, I leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to figure it out.”

