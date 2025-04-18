'We can attract any player!' - Mikel Arteta bullish about Arsenal's transfer plans this summer as he believes targets will 'want to be part of these nights' after thumping Champions League win over Real Madrid
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal can "attract any player" but their Champions League wins over Real Madrid could help even more with potential signings.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal thump Real Madrid in Champions League
- Arteta hints it could help attract new signings
- Gunners can already "attract any player"