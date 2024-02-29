Jurrien Timber Arsenal 2023Getty
Harry Sherlock

Mikel Arteta explains the many qualities Arsenal have missed due to Jurrien Timber's absence as defender nears return from injury

ArsenalJurrien TimberMikel ArtetaPremier League

Mikel Arteta claims that Arsenal have missed Jurrien Timber's "leadership and versatility" during his injury layoff.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Timber recovering from cruciate ligament tear
  • Defender hasn't played since first game of season
  • Now on the road to return for Gunners

Editors' Picks