Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal fans to eradicate 'hatred' after vile abuse aimed at referee Michael Oliver following hugely controversial Myles Lewis-Skelly red card against Wolves
Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal fans to eradicate "hatred" after Michael Oliver received threats following a controversial red card to Myles Lewis-Skelly.
- Oliver showed a harsh red to Lewis-Skelly vs Wolves
- Referee received threats from Arsenal fans
- Arteta wants to "get it out" from the "game" culture