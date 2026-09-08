Bizarre kit nightmare! Middlesbrough left raging as Burnley blunder dyes white shirts green

Upon returning to the Riverside, the club's kit staff applied industrial-grade stain remover in an urgent bid to clean the strips, but even that failed to restore their original colour. The incident has left Middlesbrough officials furious, with the club now weighing up an official complaint to the EFL. Alongside demanding formal answers, the Teesside outfit are also seeking financial compensation from Burnley for the damage caused to their equipment, as reported by Sky Sports.