Micky van de Ven urged to make step up to 'bigger teams' this summer as Tottenham struggles continue under Thomas Frank

The noise surrounding a potential departure has been amplified by former Netherlands international Elia, who has given his official "seal of approval" to a summer transfer. Elia, who understands the pressure of playing for the Oranje and the expectations of the media, believes that Van de Ven is now ready for the most prestigious stages in world football.

Speaking on the defender’s future, Elia was emphatic in his recommendation for a move to a global powerhouse. "I think Van de Ven has to finish the season at Tottenham [by playing] consistently and show everybody he can go to the next level. He's strong and has good posture. He can score, he can dribble, and he can defend," he said, according to The Daily Star.

"If he continues like this, I think after the World Cup, he can make a good step to the bigger clubs. Not that Tottenham isn't a big club, but clubs that are a step above, like Real Madrid and Liverpool. I think it fits his career to move from Tottenham to the big teams."

