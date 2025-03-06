'I know Michael Oliver' - Granit Xhaka fumes at English referee & makes Premier League point about controversial penalty award in Bayer Leverkusen's heavy Champions League loss to Bayern Munich
Granit Xhaka expressed his unhappiness with the officiating during Bayer Leverkusen's defeat to Bayern Munich, criticising referee Michael Oliver.
- Xhaka angry at referee Michael Oliver
- Made Premier League comparisons after penalty call
- Leverkusen trailing Bayern by three goals