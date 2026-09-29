AFP
Michael Kayode reveals surprise at dream Italy debut after starring in Nations League victory over Turkey
A dream start for Brentford star
Kayode admitted he was stunned by the immediate impact he made on the international stage during Italy's commanding victory in Bursa. The 22-year-old, who has been a consistent performer in the Premier League, was handed his senior bow by the national team and responded by involving himself in two of Italy's opening goals. After his initial effort was saved, allowing Davide Frattesi to turn in the rebound, Kayode then found the net himself to double the lead in what was a ruthless first-half display from the visitors.
The victory was secured with further goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Pio Esposito, while Baris Alper Yilmaz grabbed a consolation for the hosts. Speaking to RAI Sport after the final whistle, the emotional full-back reflected on a night he will never forget. "I didn't expect my debut to go like this, so I am really happy," Kayode said.
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Redemption after Belgium setback
The performance was a significant turnaround for the Azzurri, who had struggled in their previous outing against Belgium. Facing a hostile atmosphere at the Ataturk Spor Kompleksi Matli Stadyumu, Roberto Mancini’s side looked a completely different outfit compared to the team that fell to a 2-0 defeat just days earlier. Kayode highlighted the mental shift within the squad, noting that the players were determined to silence their critics and show that the recent loss was merely a temporary blip in their Nations League campaign.
The Brentford man felt the team’s approach was exactly what was required to navigate a difficult away fixture. "We played in the first half with a fantastic simplicity and determination. We wanted to really prove ourselves, in a difficult match in an incredible stadium atmosphere, so winning here was fantastic," added Kayode.
Utilising the long-throw weapon
One of the most distinctive features of Kayode's game at Brentford has been his ability to launch incredibly long throw-ins, a tactic he attempted to bring to the international stage. Despite the challenging weather conditions in Turkey, which saw the pitch become muddy and slick due to heavy rainfall, the defender was frequently seen attempting to dry the ball with a towel to maintain his advantage. It provided Italy with an extra dimension in the final third, keeping the Turkish defence under constant pressure whenever the ball went out of play.
Kayode admitted that while the team had prepared for these set-piece routines, the elements made it difficult to execute them perfectly. "We had tried a few things in training, but it wasn't easy today with these conditions," he said of the heavy rain and mud.
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Looking ahead to the France clash
With a successful debut now under his belt, Kayode is already looking toward the next major test for Italy. The confidence gained from the four-goal haul against Turkey has reinvigorated the squad as they prepare for a heavyweight clash against France. The full-back believes the emphatic nature of their latest win has set the tone for the remainder of their group stage matches, establishing a momentum that they were desperate to build following a period of inconsistency and disappointment. "We wanted to prove something and start the charge. Now we will face France," he concluded.
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