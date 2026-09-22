Michael Kayode addresses Inter transfer interest and Nigeria approach following Italy call-up

Brentford defender Michael Kayode celebrated his first senior call-up to the Italian national team ahead of upcoming Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Turkey. The 22-year-old full-back discovered his inclusion under head coach Roberto Mancini immediately after Brentford's victory over Chelsea.

Born in Borgomanero to Nigerian parents, Kayode has developed into a regular Premier League starter following his move from Fiorentina.

He could make his full international debut as early as Friday at the Stadio Olimpico.



