Liverpool's laptop guru is back! Michael Edwards the most important signing of FSG's post-Jurgen Klopp plan

Chelsea and Manchester United were both desperate to hire the transfer market maestro - but he's been persuaded to return to Anfield

When Michael Edwards was formally announced as Fenway Sports Group's new CEO of football on Tuesday, there was no packed press conference, no news story on Liverpool's official website, no celebratory social media post and no photograph either. But that felt fitting.

Edwards has always been one of the most media-shy figures in football, and while some Liverpool supporters might struggle to pick him out of a line-up, every single one would recognise his contribution to the club's success under Jurgen Klopp.

There was, then, no need for any fanfare. A simple statement sufficed because the significance of Edwards' return to FSG is obvious to everyone. With Klopp having already announced his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, his former padel partner is unquestionably the most significant signing the club's owners will make this year.

Edwards, after all, has just been entrusted with the most difficult job in football: finding a worthy successor to a man that he himself has previously described as "a leader who will be remembered at Liverpool forever".

But when it comes to big calls, Edwards rarely errs. Indeed, his past success at Anfield is the reason why Liverpool fans are now suddenly far more optimistic about the future.