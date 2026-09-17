Michael Carrick confident of Man Utd resurgence ahead of crucial Fulham clash despite historic Carabao Cup collapse

Despite a lightning-fast start that saw teenager Shea Lacey score on his full debut followed by a Mason Mount strike, United managed to surrender a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Brighton. It was the first time since 1976 that a Red Devils side had thrown away a two-goal advantage to lose at the Theatre of Dreams, and the fans let their feelings be known.

A visibly shellshocked Carrick struggled to explain the drop in performance during his post-match media duties. "The way we started the game, 20-25 minutes into the game in such a good position, playing well, doing all the things that we wanted to do and then it feels like it's a long time ago. The feeling at the start of the game to the feeling at the end of the game couldn't have been further apart," the United boss admitted.