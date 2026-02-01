Getty Images
'I'm not offended' - Michael Carrick backs Man Utd fans over anti-Glazer protests ahead of Fulham match
Glazers under pressure for poor performances during ownership
The Glazer family have been universally unpopular among United fans since their takeover of the club in 2005, when they loaded debt onto the club which led to huge interest payments and dividends being extracted by the group. The Glazers' business decisions over the past 20 years or so have led fans to question their commitment to the club, with Old Trafford falling into a poor state and the training ground becoming outdated during their stewardship.
While Ratcliffe's recent investment offered hope and the prospect of change for United supporters, things have remained difficult of late. A poor 2024-25 season saw the Red Devils finish 15th in the Premier League and fail to qualify for any European football, also being beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.
The 1958 Group recently unveiled plans for a protest against the ownership on Sunday before the clash with Fulham, insisting the club had become a "laughing stock" while accusing INEOS chief Ratcliffe of being "complicit" in the decline.
All smiles for Carrick after winning start
While there is plenty of ill feeling towards the Glazers and Ratcliffe from supporters, the playing squad are back in their good books after stunning victories over Manchester City and Arsenal. A poor first half of the campaign cost former boss Ruben Amorim his job, but the Red Devils are back in contention for Champions League qualification thanks to their recent strong form and have no other distractions to deal with as they are out of both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.
It's been the perfect start for Carrick, though Sunday will present a firm test for his squad in the form of Fulham, who are seventh and could fire themselves into the top-four mix with victory on Sunday.
Carrick: 'I don't take offence from fan protests'
The protests could be viewed as an unwelcome distraction for Carrick and his players as they look to make it three wins in a row, but the former England international revealed he respects the fans' views and their decision to make their feelings known.
Speaking ahead of the game, Carrick said: "I don't think it [the protest] connects with the two wins, to be honest.
"I fully respect the supporters. I'm not offended by it or anything, and the players certainly aren't.
"Within the stadium, the support we've felt, and that's been there for all the games that I've watched for quite some time, has been of the highest level and I'm sure it will continue to be like that.
"The connection we've had over the last couple of weeks has been pretty special and we've both fed off that. That's exactly how we wanted it to be and is something we need to keep building on moving forward."
United hoping for third consecutive victory
Wins for Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday mean United start the day in sixth, two points off the Blues after their stunning comeback victory over West Ham United. It'll be a different test for Carrick, who largely used counter-attacking tactics in the victories over City and Arsenal, with Fulham likely to offer an alternative challenge.
