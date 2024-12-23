Mice at Man Utd! Red Devils forced to call in pest control after rodents found at Old Trafford and stadium's hygiene rating slashed

GettyPeter McVitieMice at Man Utd! Red Devils forced to call in pest control after rodents found at Old Trafford and stadium's hygiene rating slashedManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United have had to call in pest control after a mouse infestation was discovered at Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMouse activity discovered in food kioskHygiene rating lowered to two starsPest control brought in amid infestationFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱