Micah Richards warns Arsenal 'you haven't won anything yet' but thinks Gunners are THE standout Champions League favourites
Expectations soar at the Emirates
The Gunners have been in scintillating form this campaign, establishing themselves as a relentless force both domestically and on the continent by riding a wave of momentum fuelled by a famously sturdy defence and a lethal proficiency from set-pieces. This commanding march toward silverware has inevitably sparked widespread hype among the Emirates faithful, with many supporters already dreaming of a historic quadruple. Yet as the business end of the season approaches and expectations soar, former Manchester City star Micah Richards has stepped in to offer a sobering assessment of their progress.
Richards issues north London warning
Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Richards was keen to balance his praise with a reminder of the pressure ahead, stating: "All I would say – and I don’t want to be the negative one – is they haven’t won anything just yet. In terms of results they’ve been pretty faultless but in terms of style of play, they score a lot of set-pieces and own goals. I don’t think it’s wrong for people to pick that out but I also don’t think it’s right for people to be negative and say Arsenal don’t play good football. The objective at the end of the season is to win the league, who cares how you get over the line?"
Champions League versus domestic struggle
While some have criticised the Gunners' pragmatic approach, including former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew who claimed there is "nothing beautiful" about their recent performances, Richards thinks the European stage will actually suit Arteta better. He argued that the tactical setup of continental giants will play into Arsenal's hands more than the 'low block' tactics frequently employed by desperate Premier League sides looking to snatch a point.
Richards explained his reasoning for naming them favourites, saying: "They’re top of the Premier League and I think Arsenal are the favourites for the Champions League because I think it will suit them more than the domestic games. In the Champions League the games might get a little bit more stretched whereas in the Premier League everyone is going to that low block against them."
Arsenal's road to the final
The draw has certainly been kind to the north London outfit, avoiding several heavyweights in their immediate bracket. Arsenal face Bayer Leverkusen in the last-16, and should they progress, they find themselves away from the side of the draw containing European royalty like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, as well as three Premier League rivals in Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool.
The football world will soon see if Richards' prediction holds weight. The Gunners have been faultless in their application, but as the former Man City captain warned, the history books only remember the winners. Arteta’s side has the platform, the draw, and the momentum; now they must prove they have the clinical edge to ensure they don't finish the campaign empty-handed.
