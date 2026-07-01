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'You're playing the heart and soul of each country' - USWNT legend Mia Hamm on the impact of the World Cup and U.S. Soccer's DNA

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USWNT legend Mia Hamm tells GOAL why the FIFA Men's World Cup is unlike any other tournament and reflects on making history with U.S. Soccer.

U.S. Women's National Team legend Mia Hamm knows what it feels like to carry the expectations of a nation. After four World Cups and three Olympic Games, she's lifted many trophies, but she's also endured devastating losses. Women's soccer, and soccer in the U.S., are largely associated with Hamm's impact, from the historic 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup to her honors as a five-time U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and becoming the first woman inducted into the World Football Hall of Fame.

If you ask Hamm about the World Cup, though, she'll never mention herself. She also won't say the tournament is about the players on the field. She'll say it's something larger.

"You're not just playing the team. You're playing the heart and soul of each country," Hamm told GOAL exclusively at a TYLENOL PainTalk event last week, a reminder that every match carries the hopes, pride and identity of an entire nation.

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    Hamm says USMNT and USWNT share the same mentality

    When Hamm observes the U.S. Men's National Team and the U.S. Women's National Team, she doesn't see what most people see. From the outside, many people know about the USWNT because of their history of dominance, while they tend to be less familiar with the USMNT. The men's best World Cup finish came in the tournament's inaugural year in 1930, when they finished third. Despite the USWNT winning four World Cup titles and five Olympic gold medals, Hamm sees more shared DNA between the two national teams than differences.

    "If you line up the men's and women's national teams from the U.S., [there are] a lot of similarities," Hamm told GOAL. "They fight. It's part of their DNA."

    Fighting through a World Cup tournament surely looks different for the two teams, but the physicality, pace and never-say-die mentality are consistent across both national teams.

    Surely the game is different now than it was when Hamm played, and she recognizes that. However, the one constant that hasn't shifted since her days wearing the U.S. crest is the will to win and the fighting mentality.

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    'Both teams were the best at what they did at their top and their time'

    Comparisons between generations of the USWNT are inevitable. The teams that defined the sport in the 1990s and early 2000s are often measured against today's stars, but the exercise ignores just how dramatically the game has evolved.

    The global talent pool has deepened, professional opportunities have expanded, and nations that once lagged behind have invested heavily in women's soccer. Each generation has faced a different landscape, making direct comparisons less about determining which team was "better" and more about appreciating how each helped shape the sport into what it is today.

    Hamm doesn't spend much time thinking about how good she would have been if she were playing today, but she does recognize that the game is in a different place now than when she played.

    "If you don't think that I would have evolved as a player if I grew up playing now, then you're wrong," she said. "The training would have been better, the understanding of the game would have been greater, the investment in coaching and national team funding ... and you're surrounded by better players."

    Those differences alone are massive, but one similarity that unites the U.S. teams of the past, present and future is the desire and determination to remain at the top.

    "People always say, 'Who would win?'" Hamm told GOAL. "Like your team or this [USWNT]? My response is both teams and both sets of players were the best at what they did in their time."

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    How Hamm views her impact on today's game

    There will still be no jersey number more iconic or sought after than Hamm's No. 9, but when she looks at what she hopes to give the game today, it's not about her legacy. It's about seeing the game continue to grow.

    Hamm is a minority owner of Los Angeles FC, becoming one of the first women to own a stake in an MLS club. She is also a minority investor in Angel City FC, the NWSL club known for its celebrity-backed ownership group. She's also involved in an investor group supporting WTGL, a new women's golf league. Through her investments, ownership roles and the work of the Mia Hamm Foundation, Hamm is giving back to the business side of soccer and sports.

    When asked where she would most like to see the women's game go, she said: "On the field, just to see the continued growth of the game. And, you know, whether that's as a former player, committee member, owner or ambassador, just to do what I can to help the sport grow is really important."

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    'Any team can win'

    The excitement of a World Cup is unmatched by any tournament in the world, and Hamm agrees. At this point in her life, she's attended all four Women's World Cups the U.S. have won.

    "I've been there," she said with a smile. "Two as a player and two as a fan. I'm not going to say it's me, so, Emma, I should probably be at the final in Brazil."

    What she loves most about the World Cup, though, is that on any given day, it can be any team's day.

    The U.S. women are a year away from the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, but right now Hamm is fully focused on supporting the U.S. men. While she's rooting for the U.S. men, she's picking France to win the 2026 tournament.

    "Based on the most recent performances, I think the favorite would be France. Just decisive and attractive soccer, some really big goals, and they just look like the team to beat right now."

    But, again, the World Cup has never been about just one team or one player, like Kylian Mbappé or Wendie Renard, but rather the heart and soul of each country competing.

    "A lot depends on your team and the personalities that you have. That's what's really great about watching the World Cup because you're not just playing the team, you're playing the heart and soul of each country."

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