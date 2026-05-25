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Mexican president confirms Iran's move from USA to ahead of World Cup as Middle East conflict continues
Sheinbaum facilitates Iran’s move
The Iranian national team were been forced into a major logistical U-turn just weeks before the 2026 World Cup is set to kick off. Amidst ongoing Middle East conflict and heightened political tension, the squad will no longer use Arizona as their tournament base, opting instead for the Mexican border city of Tijuana.
Mexican president Sheinbaum confirmed on Monday that her government has stepped in to facilitate the move after the United States government made it clear that they did not want the Iranian delegation staying within their borders. Sheinbaum revealed that FIFA officials had approached Mexico to find a solution to the hosting deadlock.
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Official stance from Mexico
"We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico," Sheinbaum stated during her daily press conference. The decision provides a vital lifeline for Team Melli, whose participation in the tournament had been shrouded in uncertainty following military escalations involving the U.S. and Israel back in February.
While the White House and the State Department have yet to offer an official comment on the refusal to house the team, the move to Mexico appears to be a pragmatic solution to a complex diplomatic issue. By staying in Tijuana, the Iranian squad remains in close proximity to their match venues while avoiding the political friction of a U.S.-based training camp.
Logistical challenges and visa hurdles
Mehdi Taj, the head of Iran's football federation, explained that the decision to relocate to Mexico was also driven by the need to bypass potential administrative roadblocks. On Saturday, Taj noted that the move would help avoid visa-related complications and that the squad would be able to travel directly to Mexico aboard Iran Air flights.
The switch ensures that the players can focus on their preparation without the looming threat of travel bans or visa denials. Despite the change in their living arrangements, the sporting schedule remains unchanged, as the team is still required to travel across the border for their scheduled matches in California and Washington.
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Iran's Group G schedule
Iran face a daunting task on the pitch as they navigate a challenging Group G. Their campaign begins in Los Angeles, where they are scheduled to take on New Zealand on June 15. This will be followed by a high-profile clash against Belgium on June 21, also taking place in the heart of Southern California.
The final group game will see the team travel further north to Seattle, where they will face Egypt on June 26. FIFA will now be tasked with ensuring the safety and smooth transit of the Iranian delegation as they commute between their new Mexican base and their three match venues in the United States.